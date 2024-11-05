GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP wants North Hyderabad to be included in Hyderabad Metro Phase II proposals

BJP leader wants four routes to be included in Phase-II proposals including Balanagar-Shaurnagar-Suraram-Gandimaisamma

Published - November 05, 2024 03:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused that Medchal, Alwal, Keesara and other regions in north of Hyderabad were neglected in the proposed expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail. The image is used for representative purposes only.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused that Medchal, Alwal, Keesara and other regions in north of Hyderabad were neglected in the proposed expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail. The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Congress Government and Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) of neglecting 40% of the population by ignoring North Hyderabad regions - like Medchal, Alwal, Keesara and others where already a substantial number of the poor and middle class reside - for the proposed next phase of the metro rail construction.

Include four routes in the Phase-II

In a communication to the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Development Manoharlal Khattar on Tuesday (November 5, 2024), senior party leader S Malla Reddy, also the Medchal Urban district in-charge president, has called for inclusion of four new routes in the phase-II proposals. These include: 1) Balanagar-Shaurnagar-Suraram-Gandimaisamma, (2)Bowenpally-Suchitra-Kompally-Medchal, (3) Jubilee Bus Station-Alwal-Tumkunta, (4) Tarnaka-ECIL X Roads-Nagaram-Keesara.

Mr. Reddy informed the Union Minister that not a single corridor has been considered in the above mentioned routes indicating a ‘partisan attitude and negligence’ towards North Hyderabad despite people living in the areas craving for a reliable and eco-friendly public transport system for decades.

The Centre should direct the Telangana Government to include above mentioned corridors before its approval for the proposed Joint Venture (JV) project to be taken at 50:50 cost sharing basis. The Government had earlier issued an official order for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II ‘Part A’ & ‘Part B’ for a length of about 116.4 km.

Part-A routes

Part A routes - mainly as extensions to the existing HMR phase one, include Corridor IV: Nagole – Shamshabad RGIA (Airport Corridor) spanning 36.8 km; Corridor V: Raidurg - Kokapet Neopolis spanning 11.6 km ; Corridor VI: MGBS Chandrayangutta (Old City Corridor) spanning 7.5 km; Corridor VII: Miyapur – Patancheru 13.4 km ; Corridor VIII: LB Nagar - Hayat Nagar 7.1 km for a total of 76.4 km estimated to cost ₹24,269 crore..

While the party has no issue with the proposed corridors, it has pointed out that the second phase has totally ignored North Hyderabad which connects to Medchal, Medak, Nizamabad, Adilabad and Karimnagar districts.

‘Connecting to hypothetical Fourth City is not financially viable;

Mr. Reddy was especially sore that the region has not been considered in ‘Part B’ plan too for the second phase where the Government has proposed extending the metro rail from Shamshabad Airport to the Fourth City (Skill University) for a length of 40 km. “This corridor connects a hypothetical ‘Fourth City’ has no financial viability,” is his contention.

Hyderabad Airport Metro Phase II to span 116.2 km at over ₹32,000 crore with extension to ‘Fourth City’

Published - November 05, 2024 03:35 pm IST

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Hyderabad Metro / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.