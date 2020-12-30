BJP wants govt. to implement interim relief from New Year

HYDERABAD

30 December 2020 23:51 IST

‘Declare the time frame for filling up of vacant posts’

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday has demanded the TRS government to start implementing 27% interim relief for the employees, including teachers, from New Year itself and also declare the time frame for filling up of vacant posts before the schedule of the MLC elections is announced.

Senior leader and MLC N. Ramchander Rao told a press conference that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s announcement of sops are welcome but considering the past record, credit will be given only if and when the actual implementation of recommendations of the Pay Revision Committee (PRC) and other benefits to the employees pending since the last six years begins.

“Employees played a key role during the Telangana formation, however, they have been denied a single benefit like increasing retirement age to 60 years, dearness allowance, promotions or filling up of vacant posts. It is ironical that Mr. Rao has announced sops even when several unions were protesting at the Dharna Chowk near Indira Park seeking solution to long pending demands,” he pointed out.

“Each employee must have lost anywhere up to ₹3 lakh because of the delay in giving interim relief denied despite being a ‘rich’ State. Is the Chief Minister’s new found love towards the employees because of the recent electoral setbacks and MLC polls round the corner,” he questioned.

The BJP leader reminded similar kind of announcements were made during Huzurnagar byelections, which benefited the TRS, but people turned hostile during the subsequent Dubbak bypoll and the GHMC elections as they were “no longer ready to be fooled by empty promises.”

Questioning the time table for PRC implementation, Mr. Ramchander Rao said a report was to have been submitted in August last year. Now it is scheduled to be given next month following which a chief secretary-led panel will study and give a report, which in turn, will be vetted by the Cabinet sub-committee before going to the Cabinet for clearance.

“The lengthy process raises many doubts. The government should clarify if the interim relief will be from 2018 onwards and about exact number of vacancies till date,” he said and stated that none of the universities have vice-chancellors and recruitment of teachers have been frozen for many years.

The MLC also castigated the unions maintaining ‘baffling silence” on extension of PRC ‘indefinitely’ and not a single benefit given so far -- including health cards -- yet having no qualms in rushing to support Secretariat demolition and bandh calls.