BJP wants govt. to aid farmers

Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay on Sunday demanded that the government come to the aid of the farmers who suffered losses in the recent unseasonal rains and hailstorms across the State.

In a statement released to the media, the BJP chief claimed that despite the government’s proclamations of buying the agriculture produce from farmers directly, the ground level reality is something else. At several paddy procurement centres the farmers are being put to lot of trouble even in places where the process has begun and the onus is on the government to purchase paddy which got wet in the rains at the same minimum support price.

Mr. Sanjay regretted that though he had spoken to the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to bring him up to date with the farmers woes little action has been forthcoming. There is also a need to provide ex gratia to the farmers who lost their lives in lightning strikes in Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Nalgonda.