BJP wants EC to probe voter lists division in GHMC

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take cognisance of the “many irregularities” in the distribution of voters like “deleting scores of names from one division” and “adding several names illegally into another division” of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). At a press conference, former MLA and vice president N.V.S.S. Prabhakar and party leader Bhavarlal Verma said these “irregularities” had been most prominent in Ramanathapur, Tarnaka, Qutbullapur, Jeedimetla and several other areas of the twin cities with the active connivance of the TRS leaders with the municipal officials.
“The voters lists were prepared in the offices without any physical verification. We will fight against these attempts to win by the forthcoming polls by hook or crook. We demand that the EC send teams to verify the lists,” they said. The party leaders also accused that encroachments on water bodies, illegal constructions, mishaps due to open drains and manholes and so on have increased under the TRS regime in the last six years. “Corruption has become widespread with citizens bearing the brunt as it has become tough to get building permissions or any certificate from the municipal offices,” they claimed.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath