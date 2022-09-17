BJP trying to stoke communal passions in Telangana: Sitaram Yechury

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury addressing a public meeting held to mark the conclusion of the week-long celebrations of the Telangana Peasants’ Armed Struggle in Telangana’s Jangaon town on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury alleged that the BJP was distorting history by propagating a false narrative on Hyderabad’s merger with Indian Union on September 17 in 1948 to whip up communal passions and come to power in Telangana.

The RSS-BJP combine, which had no role in the Telangana Peasants Armed Struggle (1946-51), is misinterpreting the facts by projecting the historic Telangana peasant uprising as a ‘Hindu-Muslim conflict’ to stoke communal passions as part of its communal polarisation politics, he charged.

He was speaking at a public meeting held to mark the conclusion of the week-long celebrations of the Telangana Peasants’ Armed Struggle in Jangaon town on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the cadres of the CPI (M) and its frontal organisations took out a huge rally in the district headquarters town of Jangaon.

Several freedom fighters of the historic struggle against tyrannical Nizam regime and feudal oppression were felicitated on the occasion.

Mr Yechury accused the BJP of propagating a false narrative and creating a hype with the sole intention of capturing power by hook or by crook as part of its hidden agenda of creating a ‘Hindu Rashtra.’

“It is imperative to oust the BJP from power at the Centre in 2024 elections to safeguard the secular democratic fabric of the country from the onslaught by the Narendra Modi-led BJP dispensation at the Centre,” he said, slamming the BJP regime for ‘destroying’ the economy and ‘waiving off’ loans worth ₹11 lakh crore to corporates.

Extolling the valour of the freedom fighters of the Telangana Peasants Armed Struggle, Mr. Yechury said people waged a valiant fight under the leadership of Communists to liberate countless number of peasants from feudal bondage during the then tyrannical Nizam regime. Around 4000 people laid down their lives in the historic struggle. It brought land reforms and subsequently the paved way for distribution of 10 lakh acres of land among poor people, he recalled.