BJP trying to destroy the country’s federal structure: Pinarayi Vijayan

December 29, 2022 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - KHAMMAM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has alleged that the BJP-led Central government is trying to destroy the country’s federal structure by misusing the offices of the Governors and enact laws on the subjects in the State list.

‘Widespread efforts are on to take control of the higher education sector through the Governors in the capacity of their position as Chancellors. Not in just Kerala, but in all non-BJP ruled States such efforts are being made to weaken not the federal structure but democracy too,” he alleged.

He was addressing a public meeting after inaugurating a huge rally to mark the beginning of the three-day State conference of Telangana Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham (All India Agricultural Workers Union) in Khammam on Thursday.

“Brazen attempts are on to enact laws in Parliament on the subjects in the State list, be it law and order, agriculture and power, without seeking the opinions of the state governments to infringe upon the rights of the states,” Mr. Vijayan said.

Efforts were on to impose Hindi as part of such unwarranted interferences, he alleged and said, “No one would be opposed to Hindi. Trying to impose Hindi by doing away our mother tongues will affect the integrity of the nation.”

Mr. Vijayan said, “The BJP dispensation at the Centre is paving the way for authoritarian and communal rule of our country. Those who question these dictatorial tendencies are being branded as anti-nationals and attempts are being made to silence the voices of dissent.”

A majority of people in the country, mainly Dalits, Adivasis, minorities and women were being constantly attacked and their freedoms are being curtailed to break the unity of the working class, he alleged.

He alleged that the BJP regime at the Centre was hell-bent on selling the public sector undertakings and trying to raise ₹65,000 crore through their sales as part of its neo-liberal and pro-corporate policies. Loans amounting to a whopping ₹1 lakh crore had been written off under the present regime at the Centre, he said, adding that the amount would have sufficient to ensure food security to the nation.

Allocations for the MGNREGS and work days were being repeatedly cut down and agricultural distress aggravated leading to disturbing trend of suicides among farmers under the present regime at the Centre, he said quoting statical figures.

Kerala stood first in achievement of sustainable development goals and all other crucial spheres including education, health and welfare under the LDF rule, he said citing the reports of the United Nations, NITI Aayog and other organisations.

It is the heroic struggle of peasants in Telangana during late 1940s which placed the issue of land reforms on the agenda of the country and laid the foundation for various historic struggles in the country, Mr Vijayan said saluting those who lost their lives in the Mudigonda land struggle in Khammam in 2007.

“We should draw inspiration from the historic struggles by peasants for building a new India where we reclaim the idea of unity in diversity, the rights of workers are protected and our farmers and agricultural workers get assured income,” he added.

CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, AIAWU general secretary B Venkat and others spoke.