BJP, TRS working together to undermine Congress prospects: Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad

31 August 2021 20:02 IST

‘Modi supported Sharmila’s entry, Bandi Sanjay’s padayatra’

TPCC working president and Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy said that the political entry of Y.S. Sharmila and the ‘provocative’ padayatra of Bandi Sanjay had the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who in association with the TRS, was worried about the rising prospects of the Congress.

At a press conference here on Tuesday, he alleged that Y.S. Vijayamma, widow of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, was trying to play an active role to work against the interests of the Congress to help other parties. He argued that BJP wants to split anti-TRS votes and help undermine Congress’ chances.

Mr. Reddy lashed out at the ‘provocative’ statements of Mr. Sanjay during his padayatra and said he should ask questions to Mr. Modi on the rising fuel prices and selling stakes in government-owned BSNL and LIC, among others. “This is hitting 85% of Hindus in the country and he talks about safeguarding Hindus, which is ridiculous,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that BJP was trying to create communal atmosphere in the State in the name of goddess Bhagyalakshmi and also raking up the properties of the Nizam. “BJP is in power at the Centre and if there is anything illegal, it can confiscate Nizam’s land. But Mr. Sanjay is more interested in provoking Hindus. His anti-KCR comments too, are just fake and no one will believe him as he failed to even lodge complaints against KCR’s ‘corruption’ to the Centre,” he added.

Congress padayatra

Mr. Reddy said Congress too, was planning a padayatra and all senior leaders would be part of it to expose the “nexus of TRS and BJP” and “failures of both Central and State governments”. “We will not disclose our strategy now,” he said when asked about who would be part of the padayatra.