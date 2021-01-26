BJP, TRS, MIM on secret pact to damage Congress: Uttam

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the BJP government was hurting the spirit of the Constitution while the TRS government in Telangana has killed democracy with no respect for Constitutional values.
The TPCC chief said that the Modi government was trying to rule the country by inciting communal hatred while KCR was using his ill-gotten money to win elections and subvert people’s aspirations. He alleged that the BJP, TRS and MIM have entered into a secret pact to damage the Congress party in Telangana. He was speaking after hoisting the national flag at party headquarters, Gandhi Bhavan, on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday.
Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy appealed to intellectuals, academicians and all those who support democracy to take note of the way elections were being conducted in Telangana. He said strengthening of the Congress was highly essential for restoration of democracy, not only in Telangana, but the entire country.
The party leaders paid rich tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives to protect the integrity of the country and welcomed the decision to award Mahaveer Chakra to Col. Santosh Babu, who was martyred in a clash with the Chinese army last year on the India-China border.
