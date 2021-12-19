BJP, TRS ‘looted’ ₹32 lakh crore from people: Cong.

Digvijaya Singh, Revanth Reddy take part in padayatra against rising inflation

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh and TPCC president Revanth Reddy have accused the Narendra Modi government and TRS government of looting ₹32 lakh crore from common people in the last eight years.

Mr. Singh said that the Congress was fighting for the poor by raising a voice against the rising inflation while the Modi government was busy benefiting a few big industrialists at the cost of the common man. “The greed of the BJP government is evident in the way the prices of fuel and all essential commodities are increasing manifold even during the pandemic,” he said.

The Congress leader addressed a massive public meeting at Chevella crossroads after completing a 10-km padayatra on Saturday along with Mr. Revanth Reddy and other seniors as part of the AICC Jan Jagaran Abhiyan against rising inflation.

Earlier, Mr. Singh and Mr. Revanth Reddy visited the historic Chilkur Balaji temple and offered their prayers. Later, Mr. Revanth Reddy along with hundreds of party workers began the 10-km padayatra that culminated into a public meeting at Chevella crossroads. En route, he paid tributes to the statues of Ambedkar, Indira Gandhi and YSR.

Addressing the meeting, he said that the padayatra was to sensitise the ‘insensitive’ BJP and TRS governments that were busy with politics leaving aside people’s welfare and also to express support to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi leading the agitation in different parts of the country.

Mr. Reddy alleged that Modi and KCR have been robbing people for the last eight years by imposing various taxes. “Petrol was just ₹60 in 2014 under Congress-led UPA regime and now it is ₹108 per litre. The actual price of petrol should be ₹40-45 per litre as per the international market price of crude oil. Similarly, an LPG cylinder worth ₹400 is being sold for over ₹1,000. Farmers have suffered due to increase in prices of diesel,” he said.

The Congress chief slammed KCR for not reducing VAT on prices of petrol and diesel. “KCR is busy increasing liquor prices while not reducing VAT. Crores of money being ‘extorted’ from people in the form of taxes are being swindled by the BJP and TRS leaders by way of commission in different projects.”

He also said that the Kaleshwaram project did not benefit farmers despite the government spending over ₹1 lakh crore. He added that Chevella lost project benefits due to redesigning and assured that the Congress would restore the Pranahita Chevella project.

Senior Congress leaders Mallu Ravi, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Sampath Kumar, Ram Mohan Rao, Mahesh Kumar Goud, Challa Narasimha Reddy and others also addressed the meeting.