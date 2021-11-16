BJP-TRS cadre clash for second day

Bandi Sanjay continues his interaction with farmers

TS-BJP and TRS supporters clashed repeatedly, pelted stones at each other, used sticks to attack forcing the police to lathicharge at several places at Suryapet and other places on the second day of TS-BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s tour of the paddy procurement centres on Tuesday.

The violent incidents were more in number and increase in ferocity when compared to the first day as TRS supporters tried to mar the BJP leader’s interactions with the farmers with slogan-shouting and show of black flags. The day began with mild tension when policemen surrounded Mr. Sanjay Kumar’s convoy amid talk of his arrest, however, it was not to be, as the latter continued his tour.

BJP supporters from nearby areas made a beeline to join the convoy as word spread about the attack by TRS supporters the previous day, but the police tried to thwart them by preventing them and arresting them at some places. Yet, some managed to hoodwink the police and became part of the party president vehicles as they raised counter slogans and replied in kind when slippers and tomatoes along with stones were thrown by the TRS cadre.

Police had to resort to force to disperse the warring groups even as the Karimnagar MP continued his interactions with farmers at their respective farms and also at the procurement centres, enquiring about their crop, when they had come to the procurement centre and whether the minimum support price was being given.

Farmers at Jajireddygudem, Suryapet, Chivvem, Atmakur and other areas poured out their troubles and claimed they have been waiting for a fortnight or more for the procurement process and the MSP was not being assured. “If we are not to grow paddy or cotton, how are we supposed to live sir,” questioned an elderly lady. At one point, it started to rain when Mr. Sanjay Kumar was listening to farmers and soon he joined them to cover the paddy mound with waterproof covers. “We are worried about more rains, sir,” they said.

“I hope the Chief Minister realises the situation of the farmers and takes up corrective measures at least now,” said party president. Meanwhile, the BJP condemned the attack on the president’s convoy by TRS supporters, criticised the police for not preventing the same and vowed to take up the issue with other constitutional bodies about the situation in TS. The party was not going to be cowed down by such violence and would continue to highlight farmers’ problems, said general secretary G. Premender Reddy. Union Minister Kishan Reddy too condemned the attack.