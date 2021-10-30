BJP to win with a huge majority: Bandi Sanjay

HYDERABAD

30 October 2021 22:15 IST

The BJP has said that it will win the Huzurabad Assembly byelection with a huge majority.

Party State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in a statement complimented the party workers, officials and polling staff for ensuring high voter turnout. The voters plumped for BJP though the TRS not only tried to win them over with money but resorted to false campaign.

The people voted for the BJP in an unbiased manner though the TRS spent huge amount of money and exposed them to allurements. The TRS resorted to indiscriminate abuse of power. The BJP workers were not unnerved by the strong arm tactics of the TRS.

Advertising

Advertising

The people of Huzurabad honoured the BJP in the struggle between the arrogance of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and their self respect. The BJP workers created awareness among voters about the wrong doings of TRS. They should continue the good work with the same spirit to pave way for the party to assume power in the State, he added.