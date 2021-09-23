BJP to rake up ‘forgotten’ TRS promises

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar interacting with party MLAs T. Raja Singh and M. Raghunandan Rao in Goverdhanpet of Sircilla district on Thursday.

HYDERABAD

23 September 2021 21:59 IST

Bandi Sanjay Kumar tells police department officials to remain impartial

The State unit of the BJP will be highlighting the issues of implementing the ‘Dalit Bandhu’ throughout the State and will try to pin the TRS government on the ‘forgotten’ promises of providing stipend to the unemployed youth and sanctioning three acres to each Dalit family, among the many other subjects of public importance in the forthcoming Legislative Assembly Session.

This was decided at an impromptu meeting held between party president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar along with MLAs - T Raja Singh and M. Raghunandan Rao in Goverdhanpet of Sircilla district as part of the ongoing ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ of the former for the 27th day on Thursday.

Addressing a public meeting later, the BJP chief lashed out at the government for misusing the police to foist false cases against his partymen and demanded the department to remain impartial rather than take action at the bidding of the ruling party functionaries.

“I have nothing but respect for the police personnel but few officers have been taking a partisan stand. But, we are not going to be afraid of cases being filed or dragging us to courts. Mr. Raja Singh himself has 45 cases against him but he is unfazed,” he said.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said Sircilla district has not yet seen much development despite Minister and TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao representing it and wondered why farmers have to struggle to get sufficient water. Common people are being deprived of basic infrastructure as is evident during the recent rains when most areas were under water, he said.

He questioned the government about its strategy to deal with bumper harvests and said his party will be on the farmers side if the government continues to threaten them to force into raising alternate crops. “Why are farmers denied insurance scheme of the Centre? Why is soil testing not being taken up for which funds were released,” he questioned.

Bandh ‘laughable’

At a separate press conference, former MLC P. Sudhakar Reddy said the joint opposition call for a country wide bandh on Sept.27 is “laughable” and said none of the parties starting from the Congress to the Left parties have “no right” to criticise the Modi government considering the “people- friendly” policies in the last seven years.

Meanwhile, senior leader G. Narayan Reddy suggested Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao limit the proposed hike of RTC fares and power tariff to 5-10% and charged that both utilities are in doldrums due the latter’s own making in not allowing incremental raise in rates in the last few years, pushing them into heavy losses.