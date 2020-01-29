BJP to petition Governor

State BJP president K Laxman asserted that the would “fight politically and judicially” against the ruling TRS party’s “unholy practice” of snatching away two coveted posts of Tukkuguda municipality, where elections were held recently.

Party leaders will first meet Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday and appraise her about ruling party’s “illegal practices and irregularities” during municipal elections, he said, addressing a gathering at Srinagar village in Tukkuguda municipality on Wednesday.

Mr. Laxman alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is unable to digest the victory of the BJP in municipal elections and had adopted “backdoor tactics” to usurp control of the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). He charged the TRS party of having violated democratic norms in grabbing the chairman and vice-chairman posts despite the BJP winning nine out of the 15 seats, and thereby having a clear majority in the municipality.

“The ruling party has used ex-officio members and Rajya Sabha member K. Keshav Rao, violating all norms. How can Mr. Rao exercise his vote in Telangana when his name is listed for Andhra Pradesh as per the Parliament bulletin,” he questioned during his visit to the village to bolster the morale of the local leaders and party cadre.

The BJP chief said that the people of Tukkuguda and in other urban local bodies had voted for the party expecting good work in the civic development and for the welfare of the poor but the TRS party resorted to unethical means to seize control of the municipality.

The party has won a “moral victory” in many municipalities and municipal corporations as its candidates had performed well despite the misuse of official machinery. The Rajya Sabha Chairman would also be apprised of the TRS party’s “irregularities and malpractices” in the ULB polls, he said.

Senior party leaders including N. V. Subhash, Narasimha Reddy, B Janardhan Reddy, T Veerander Goud and others were present.