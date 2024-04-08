BJP to organise ‘Netanna Deeksha’ in Sircilla on April 10, says Bandi Sanjay

April 08, 2024 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay has said a ‘deeksha’ will be organised in the textile town of Sircilla on April 10 to express solidarity with the distraught weavers and instil confidence in them.

Speaking to the media in Karimnagar on Saturday, Mr Sanjay expressed grief and shock over the death of debt-ridden weaver Siripuram Lakshminarayana in Sircilla. He alleged that the apathy of the present Congress dispensation and the previous BRS government towards the weavers was responsible for the crisis plaguing the powerloom sector in Sircilla. Mr Sanjay accused the BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of shedding crocodile tears over the plight of farmers and weavers.

The previous BRS government had failed to clear pending dues totalling ₹270 crore owed to the powerloom weavers under the Bathukamma sarees scheme, he charged. He said the BJP will mount pressure on the Congress government to come to the rescue of distressed weavers.