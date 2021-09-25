BJP to oppose handing over of land to TIMS

HYDERABAD

25 September 2021 20:59 IST

The BJP will lead an agitation involving the entire sports fraternity to oppose the State government’s move to hand over about five acres of land on the Gachibowli Sports Complex to TIMS, BJP MLA M. Raghunandan Rao said on Saturday.

“We strongly condemn this move as this will deprive athletes of the world class training facilities that have come up at the place, thanks to funding by the Central government to the then State government to host the 2002 National Games and the 2003 Afro Asian Games,” Mr. Rao informed the media here.

Referring to poor sports infrastructure in the State, Mr. Rao said that after taking over as president of the Telangana Gymnastics Association, he was shocked to see the young talent train under a leaking roof at Saroornagar Indoor Stadium. “No funds are being released for any maintenance,” he said.

He also questioned the motive behind encouraging senior IAS officer Jayesh Ranjan to head the Telangana Olympic Association. “It is unfortunate that the officer was yet to be given a no objection certificate by the Chief Secretary to the State government even after getting elected as TOA president nearly 20 months ago.”