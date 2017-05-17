BJP to go it alone in TS in 2019 polls: Laxman

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana State unit has announced its resolve to go it alone in the next elections due in 2019 as the party alone was capable of emerging as an alternative to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).

BJP Telangana State president K. Laxman said there was no scope for any tie up with the TRS in the next elections and the saffron party was aiming at coming to power in Telangana after the next elections. “People are not willing to believe the Congress and the TDP is weakened in the State. The BJP is the only party that is fighting against the anti-people policies of the TRS Government as other parties have reservations in taking up issues like enhancement of quota to Muslims,” he said.

He was replying to queries at a Meet The Press programme organised by the Telangana Union of Journalists here on Tuesday.

Local alliances

Asked about the party’s existing alliance with the TDP in Andhra Pradesh, he said the party would finalise its alliances with other parties based on the situation in respective States. The BJP’s winning streak was continuing in elections held at different levels across the country because of the pro-poor and development oriented programmes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Central Government. “When we can form the governments in Manipur, Haryana and other States, why not in Telangana?” he asked.

BCs disillusioned

The backward classes and other sections were disillusioned by the TRS government’s failure to keep its promises and were therefore, looking at the BJP as the alternative. He criticised the government for its efforts to suppress the agitations deploying police and said farmers, students, unemployed and other sections were suffering because of the wrong priorities.

The manner in which the government handled the farmers’ issues was an example and farmers were made to suffer on account of the government’s failure to take steps in advance to mitigate their problems.

Outreach programme

Dr. Laxman said the BJP would launch ‘palle palleku BJP’, a mass contact programme, by this month-end to reach out to the grass root level to understand the problems faced by the people. The 15-day programme would serve as a platform for the party to expand its organisational base. “Our target is 2019. We want to come to power not for the sake of power, but to replicate the spree of programmes launched in the BJP ruled States,” the State BJP president said.