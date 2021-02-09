Hyderabad

BJP to contest for GHMC Mayor, Deputy Mayor posts

Telangana State BJP has announced that it would contest for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor election scheduled to be held on Thursday . “We have won 48 seats and the difference between us and TRS is a mere few thousand votes, so we will be putting up our candidates without bothering about winning or losing,” said city president and MLC N. Ramchander Rao on Tuesday.

The party has its own strategy behind contesting the polls and was not concerned about the MIM or TRS putting up the candidates. He charged that their “close relationship” is well known and was even accepted on the floor of the Legislative Assembly by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao himself, he claimed. So, no amount of ‘shadow boxing’ between both allies will fool the public, observed Mr. Rao, in a chat with the mediapersons.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 10, 2021 12:56:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/bjp-to-contest-for-ghmc-mayor-deputy-mayor-posts/article33795975.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY