BJP to contest for GHMC Mayor, Deputy Mayor posts

Telangana State BJP has announced that it would contest for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor election scheduled to be held on Thursday . “We have won 48 seats and the difference between us and TRS is a mere few thousand votes, so we will be putting up our candidates without bothering about winning or losing,” said city president and MLC N. Ramchander Rao on Tuesday.

The party has its own strategy behind contesting the polls and was not concerned about the MIM or TRS putting up the candidates. He charged that their “close relationship” is well known and was even accepted on the floor of the Legislative Assembly by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao himself, he claimed. So, no amount of ‘shadow boxing’ between both allies will fool the public, observed Mr. Rao, in a chat with the mediapersons.