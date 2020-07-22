BJP to apprise Centre of ‘grave’ situation in TS

The Centre will be apprised of the ‘grave situation’ in Telangana, especially the twin cities, as the TRS government has become “completely helpless” in containing the coronavirus pandemic and lost public confidence due to its lackadaisical attitude towards the health crisis, said BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday.

“There is no commitment to the people’s welfare, and well meaning advice from various quarters is being disregarded. This government will be taught a lesson by the people themselves,” he said. Demanding the government to immediately release ₹5,000 crore to handle the medical emergency and help COVID-19 patients, he accused Ministers of touring various districts in the name of welfare programmes only to divert public attention from the pandemic. No social distancing is being practised in any of the meetings.

Addressing a digital press conference, the BJP chief claimed government-run hospitals don’t have enough doctors, paramedical staff and Class-IV employees even as hundreds of posts in medical and health department are lying vacant. Purchase and distribution of safety kits is a ‘scam’ with contracts being given to “close associates of TRS leaders”, he alleged.

Taking advantage of the situation, the corporate hospitals are ‘squeezing’ patients by charging huge bills and people are finding it very difficult to pay them. There is no working government mechanism to control the exploitation of corporate hospitals and the people have been left in the lurch, he said. “Each corporate hospital bill is running into lakhs of rupees with no regulation to check if the billing is as per norms,” he added.

Mr. Sanjay regretted the government not paying heed to the High Court directions on the issue and had the temerity to question them too. Health bulletins issued by government have “fake and concocted” figures to cheat people and the Centre, he added.

In this context, citizens have no other option but to take care of themselves following rules of maintaining personal hygiene, wearing masks and maintaining social distance. “Waiting or expecting government help during this hour of crisis is a waste of time,” he added.