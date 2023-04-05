BJP Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay taken into custody amid high tension

April 05, 2023 09:55 am | Updated 09:55 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

Amid high tension, BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay was taken into custody by the police from his residence here before shifting him to an undisclosed place shortly after Tuesday midnight.

A heavy posse of policemen swooped on the residence of Mr. Sanjay around Tuesday midnight and took him into custody amid a tense situation.

The BJP cadres tried to prevent the police from taking Mr. Sanjay into custody in the midnight protesting against what they called an “arbitrary act” without informing him about the grounds of the arrest.

When surrounded by the police at his residence, a visibly irritated Mr. Sanjay wanted to know the reason for which he was being arrested and insisted on the production of a notice or warrant.

The police whisked Mr. Sanjay away and took him away in a waiting police vehicle to an undisclosed destination even as the agitated BJP cadres raised slogans against the police action.

The police did not immediately confirm the arrest of the BJP State chief.

Unconfirmed reports said that it was related to the arrest of three persons including a former journalist from the Hanamkonda district by the Kamalapur police in connection with the case of circulation of the SSC Hindi exam question paper on WhatsApp on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sanjay, in a tweet, said: Fear is real in BRS! First they stop me from conducting press meet and now arrest me late in the night. My only mistake is to question the BRS government on its wrong doings.”

“Do not stop questioning BRS even if I am jailed,” he tweeted.

BJP national general secretary (organization) B.L. Santosh took to Twitter to condemn the “arrest” of Mr. Sanjay. “Rattled, riddled with corruption charges, facing electoral reverses and its leadership is a sinking boat, he tweeted.

In the tweet, he further wrote: “They have touched a raw nerve by arresting the BJP State president and MP. This will be the last nail on their political existence.”

In a statement, BJP State official spokesperson N.V. Subash came down heavily on the BR’s government alleging that Mr. Sanjay was illegally arrested by the police without citing any reason and issuing any notice. The BRS regime is trying to divert public attention from the leak of the TSPSC and SSC exam papers fearing the exposure of its misrule by the BJP State chief, he alleged.