BJP takes on TRS on issues of democracy, dissent

The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party came out all guns blazing against the TRS government, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and party working president K.T. Rama Rao on issues of intolerance, dissent, democracy and secularism on Monday.

First, it was party president K. Laxman who took on Mr. K.T. Rama Rao for his recent comments on the Central government. “It is laughable that Mr. Rao finds everything wrong with the BJP government and talks of democratic values whereas here a single family is running the show. It is not only mired in corruption but had also aligned with the Majlis and brands those criticising the government as anti-Telangana and pro-Andhra,” he said at a press conference at the party office.

Flanked by senior leaders including former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya and others, the BJP chief was at his caustic best and recalled the furore caused by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao against the majority community during the campaign for Lok Sabha elections and the silence maintained by the ruling party on the alleged inflammatory remarks of Majlis leader Akbaruddin Owaisi.

“It is like the Devil quoting the scriptures when KTR talks of secularism, dissent and democracy. In any case, Telangana people are smart enough to realise the happenings here and are ready to teach a lesson to the TRS in the next elections,” said Mr. Laxman.

Uttam faulted

He also lambasted Congress party chief Uttam Kumar Reddy and sought to remind him that his party MPs were divided on regional lines and one of them had even used a pepper spray whereas BJP MPs voted in unison for the TS Bill. “Congress Party has become cheerleader for the TRS rather than conduct itself as the main opposition with its MPs flocking to TRS to serve their own vested interests,” he said. Mr. Laxman also announced working national president J.P. Nadda will be arriving this weekend to welcome more leaders into the party while party president Amit Shah will be coming on Sept.17 - Telangana Liberation Day.

Newly joined former Congress MP G. Vivekanand, who was earlier warmly welcomed on his first visit to the party office, too spoke on the same vein. “TRS has belied all expectations by making it a single family rule though Telangana State was realised due to the collective will of various parties and organisations. Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao, instead of vowing to remove corruption from Revenue department, should first order a probe into the irrigation contracts and for pushing the State into a debt trap,” he said.