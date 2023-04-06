BJP State president Bandi Sanjay gets bail

April 06, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

A Hanamkonda court on Thursday night granted bail to BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday in a case relating to the circulation of the SSC Hindi exam question paper on WhatsApp.

The court issued orders granting bail to the accused, subject to certain conditions, and directing him to furnish a personal bond of ₹20,000 and the prescribed surety amount, sources said.

Mr. Sanjay is likely to be released from the district jail in Karimnagar on Friday after production of the copies of the bail orders.