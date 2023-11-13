ADVERTISEMENT

BJP State executive member remains in the poll fray as a rebel candidate from Vemulawada seat

November 13, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

Bajrang Dal leaders join BRS

The Hindu Bureau

Peeved at being denied the party ticket, BJP State executive member Yerram Mahesh has decided to remain in the poll fray from Vemulawada Assembly seat as an independent candidate.

Speaking to the media in Vemulawada on Monday, Mr. Mahesh said he will contest as a rebel candidate and carryout his election campaign under the banner “Save Democracy” and “Comprehensive Development of Vemulawada.”

Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal Vemulawada town president M. Sandeep and vice-president Rakesh along with several other activists joined the ruling BRS on Monday evening.

They met the BRS candidate Chalmeda Lakshmi Narasimha Rao and extended their support to him.

