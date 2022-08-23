BJP State chief’s attempt to stage deeksha foiled

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay being arrested by the police at Pamnoor village of Jangaon district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

BJP State president and Member of Parliament from Karimnagar Bandi Sanjay was taken into preventive custody by the police amid stout resistance from the BJP cadres at Pamnoor village in Jangaon district on Tuesday when he tried to stage a sit-in protest against the arrests of around 26 BJP cadres by the police for holding a demonstration at the residence of TRS MLC K. Kavitha in Hyderabad on Monday.

Chaotic scenes broke out at the padayatra camp of the BJP State chief on the 21 st day of his third phase of the Praja Sangrama Yatra in Pamnoor village after the local police arrived there to take him into preventive custody under Section 151 Cr. PC.

Police foiled Mr. Sanjay’s attempt to stage ‘Dharma Deeksha’ by detaining him citing imminent danger to peace due to the presence of a large number of the BJP and the TRS cadres in the village, leading to a volatile situation, sources said.

The BJP cadres had put up stiff resistance to the police when the latter tried to move Mr. Sanjay into a police vehicle resulting in jostling for some time. According to BJP sources, several party cadres received injuries in the melee.

Amid tense situation, the police detained Mr. Sanjay and took him to the Ghanpur (W) police station in a police vehicle by dispersing the protesting BJP cadres.

Police later drove Mr. Sanajy to his residence in Karimnagar amid tight security arrangements even as the BJP cadres tracked the movement of the police vehicle carrying the State BJP chief using Google Maps location sharing.

A large number of BJP local leaders and cadres gathered at Mr. Sanjay’s residence and shouted slogans against the TRS government

A large number of police personnel were deployed at the residence of Mr. Sanjay.