‘BJP should promise Bharat Ratna to PV, NTR’

Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy addressing a meeting in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Hyderabad

26 November 2020 23:15 IST

Congress Member of Parliament A. Revanth Reddy took objection to BJP and MIM parties dragging the names of great personalities like P.V. Narasimha Rao and N.T. Rama Rao, while indulging in ‘below the belt’ attacks on each other.

Mr. Reddy said the low level of political discourses being witnessed between BJP and MIM is exposing themselves but why do they want to drag people who served the country and the State. If BJP has such respect for those leaders, let them prove by awarding Bharat Ratna, which has been a long pending demand, he said. He said the BJP should introspect how it has treated its senior leaders L.K. Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi and Kalyan Singh before showering love on PV and NTR for votes. He asked Home Minister Amit Shah, who is visiting the city for campaign on November 29, to first visit the ghats of both the leaders and announce BJP’s desire to award Bharat Ratna to them.

The Congress MP alleged that Asaduddin Owaisi, Akbaruddin Owaisi, Sanjay and D. Arvind are good friends who are in constant touch under the direction of Mr. Amit Shah to provoke communal feelings and divide people on religious lines. So people should not fall into their trap.

Later in the evening, he addressed road shows supporting Congress candidates Raghavachari in Champapet, Sangeeta Naik in Hastinapuram, Sama Rammohan Reddy in Vanasthalipuram. He said Raghavachari is a true Telangana soldier and played a key role in the Telangana movement but was ignored by the TRS in favour of those who opposed it.