‘BJP shamelessly appropriating credit for TRS Govt. schemes’

HYDERABAD

01 February 2022 23:12 IST

KCR launches broadside against State BJP leaders

Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has accused the State BJP leaders of attempting to “shamelessly” appropriate the credit for the initiatives launched by the TRS Government in the State.

The Chief Minister launched a broadside against the State BJP leaders for claiming that the Centre was contributing to the State in its welfare and development policies. “These leaders cannot digest the facts and are trying to appropriate the credit for the spree of innovative welfare schemes launched by our government,” the Chief Minister said.

He said the assistance from the Centre under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes was just ₹42,000 crore in the past eight years while the Telangana government had spent ₹50,600 crore under Rythu Bandhu scheme alone.

“The BJP leaders are trying to appropriate credit for schemes like KCR kits. How many BJP ruled States are implementing such innovative schemes? They (the BJP leaders) are claiming about diversion of Central funds which have not been allocated at all. They are shamelessly portraying that the iconic Ramanujacharya statue has been set up at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

The BJP leaders were not revealing the fact that there were over 15 lakh vacancies in the Central Government but were harping on the vacant posts in the State.

“The Government had filled over 1.3 lakh posts as of now and notifications for the remaining 45,000 to 50,000 posts will be issued soon,” he said.

Mr. Rao explained how the government had meticulously planned to bring out GO 317 to ensure that 95 per cent posts at the district level were given to the local candidates. The government had therefore brought about the new zonal and multi-zonal system to see that posts were given to only locals.

The proactive policies of the government had ensured that there was necessary eco system in the State for attracting investments and the State successfully attracted some big ticket investments because of its initiatives. “These leaders are however propagating lies relating to developments in Telangana which no other State could achieve in the past few years,” he said.

The “poverty of thought” on the part of the BJP leadership had resulted in rampant unemployment and poverty.