BJP sees conspiracy in ISC-2017 cancellation

The Bharatiya Janata Party sees a conspiracy by the Telangana Government in the postponement of Indian Science Congress to tarnish the image of Osmania University.

The party floor leader in the Assembly G. Kishan Reddy termed the postponement as an insult to the Government and to the University celebrating its centenary year. “This is an outcome of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s hatred towards the OU and he should take the blame for it,” he said.

Mr. Reddy said that the Chief Minister was not inclined and it reflected in not a single review meeting held for it. The CM held several review meetings for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) and the World Telugu Conference (WTC) but only a single meeting was held for the ISC preparations.

He appealed to the Chief Minister to take up the issue with the Central Government and extend his support for conducting the congress on the scheduled dates as it was also a question of Telangana’s prestige. He rejected the charge that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not confirm his participation.

“Its a tradition that Prime Ministers inaugurate the conference every year and there was no question of he not coming.” He said the BJP was ready to take the responsibility and speak to student groups for smooth conduct of the session if KCR was not willing to talk to them. He alleged that the CM had some grudge against the OU and was bent on damaging its reputation.