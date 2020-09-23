BJP seeks ‘white paper’ on funds spent on Hyderabad

HYDERABAD

Rescue city from clutches of TRS and MIM, BJP tells voters

Telangana BJP on Wednesday demanded the ruling TRS government to release a ‘white paper’ on the total amount spent for development of Hyderabad during the last four years.

“Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao has claimed ₹65,000 crore has been spent for development under GHMC limits but citizens have been experiencing innumerable civic issues like bad roads and open drains.

The death of two persons, including a 12-year-old girl, when they got washed away, has exposed the government claims,” lambasted city president and MLC N. Ramchander Rao.

Talking to the media, Mr. Rao reminded that both Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his son Mr. K.T. Rama Rao have been making tall claims to make Hyderabad a world class city but the civic conditions have only turned worse during the six year TRS rule.

He accused the TRS leaders of making false promises just before the GHMC elections, winning the confidence of gullible voters and later not living up to them.

The BJP leader was however confident that the voters have “realised their mistake” and “this time they will not fall into the TRS trap and will teach a lesson to the party.” He charged that the recent publicity blitz on the two-bedroom housing was another ruse to entice the potential voters despite failing miserably to provide houses to all the citizens in the last elections.

“The TRS government has constructed not more than 10,000 houses during last four years in the city whereas lakhs of people have no houses. When will the government provide houses to these poor people,” the BJP leader questioned.

People want to know what are the developmental works the TRS government has taken up after it has won the GHMC polls, he said.

The MLC expressed confidence that the BJP would win majority of GHMC divisions and urged the citizens to give a chance to his party to not only bring about development of the city but also rescue it from “clutches of TRS and MIM”.