BJP seeks Telugu University campus reconstruction

The BJP has urged the government to immediately release ₹100 crore and complete all the pending infrastructure works including administrative building, classrooms complex and quarters for the teaching staff in the sprawling 100 acres campus in Bachupally of the Telugu University.

In a memorandum submitted to Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Monday, party vice-president S. Malla Reddy and others brought to the notice the sad state of affairs in the allocated university campus where except for a students’ hostel complex and library building, other infrastructure has been left abandoned after primary construction work many years ago.

They pointed out that the campus lacks a proper compound wall and there was a danger of the ₹1,200-crore worth of land which is about 10 km from Hi-Tec City being encroached upon. Steps should be taken to improve the civic conditions of the 50-room hostel, where just about 30 students are staying due to inaccessibility and not having potable drinking water and bathrooms.

The students are forced to travel to Public Gardens on their own for attending classes and therefore, there is an urgent need to reintroduce RTC bus service withdrawn during the recent strike. The BJP leaders explained that the land was allocated to the Telugu University way back in 2005 to have all the infrastructure in a single place.

Earlier, the student hostels were located on Osmania University campus while classes were being held in Public Gardens. The half-constructed buildings in Bachupally need a complete spruce-up as they are bedevilled with cobwebs, waste and shrubs, they added.