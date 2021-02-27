BJP seeks SCs’ help in coming to power

Bharatiya Janata Party has exuded confidence that the party candidates will win in the elections to the Graduates constituencies from the Legislative Council and also the upcoming bypoll for the Nagarjunasagar Assembly.

President of State BJP Bandi Sanjay Kumar claimed on Saturday that the “political winds are in favour of the party candidates with the intellectuals and the educated people too deciding to follow the poor in supporting the party to show the ruling TRS its place as it had happened during the Dubbak bypoll and GHMC elections.

"We have raised the issues concerning the employees and the pensioners including the delays in the Pay Revision Committee (PRC). We have been fighting for the lands of the tribals and there is no question of taking a step back in fighting against this dictatorial regime. We do not fear police cases," he declared.

Addressing a gathering at the party office on the occasion of the 644th birth anniversary of Sant Shiromani Ravidas Maharaj in the presence of SC Morcha president Koppu Basha, the Karimnagar MP wanted SCs to “halt all their respective works” and campaign in the slums and other parts across TS against the “injustices” meted out to the community under the TRS government and galvanise them to ensure a government for the poor comes to power in the next elections.

"Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced an SC leader would be made Chief Minister. What happened to the promise or that of providing land to SCs? Why are LIDCAP - Leather Industries Development Corporation and SC Corporation non-functional," he questioned.

"We will work for the poor and for their upliftment if we are elected to power in the next election. Your political awakening will dramatically change the prevailing scenario", he said. The BJP leader also assured to bring soil from different parts of the country to build a statue for B.R. Ambedkar in the city centre and a temple for Sant Ravidas - both issues ignored by the government.