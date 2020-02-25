BJP seeks probe into Rohingya immigrants getting Aadhaar cards

HYDERABAD

25 February 2020 00:12 IST

The issue vindicates our position, say party leaders

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday demanded a ‘comprehensive probe’ with a dedicated team of officers into ‘illegal immigrants’ obtaining Aadhaar cards and take steps to weed them all out, including the large chunk of Rohingya in the twin cities.

A delegation of BJP leaders led by party president K. Laxman, MLC N. Ramchander Rao and others met DGP M. Mahender Reddy at his office and presented a memorandum where they said that in view of the recent reports about over 127 persons securing Aadhar cards by producing false documents - about 124 turned out to be Rohingyas, the police should act expeditiously.

The party said the development “vindicates the position of the BJP” as it has been claiming for many years that there are several illegal immigrants staying in Hyderabad and in other places of the State, who secured Aadhaar cards, voter ID cards, and ration cards. Many of them have also been getting pensions under various welfare schemes too, the leaders alleged.

“Non-Indians securing all such cards is a matter of serious concern but unfortunately the State government, it appears, hasn’t viewed the issue with adequate seriousness,” they observed, and feared that such illegal immigrants may also come under the influence of anti-national forces such as ISI and Al Qaeda to disrupt peace and destabilise in the country.

The party stated that it had submitted many memorandums to the DGP detailing on how Hyderabad and the rest of the State has become ‘safe havens’ for Rohingya but regretted that the submissions were not given due importance.