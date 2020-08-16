BJP seeks jucicial commission probe into land deals

The six-year rule of KCR government has only taken corruption in revenue, municipal, excise, police and irrigation departments to the “saturation point” as was evident in the recent ACB cases on tahsildars and revenue staff in Keesara, Kothakota, Kesampeta, Shaikpet, Abdullapurmet and other areas, said vice-president of State committee of BJP.
Addressing a virtual press conference, Mr. Prabhakar who is a former MLA of Uppal stated that while the ACB has been filing cases against the officers, the Chief Minister’s Office denies permissions to prosecute the officers thereby exposing the duplicity. “It is high time the government informed the people about how many corrupt officers have been punished in the TRS regime till date. It should also explain why there has been no movement in several corruption cases pending at the ACB trial courts,” he said.
Corruption has especially been rampant in and around the capital city where the official postings are directly looked after by the CMO, Mr. Prabhakar alleged. The quasi judicial powers of Tahsildhars and RDO officers were being misused by the officers to regularise many prime properties of private disputes and several properties belonging to the government and Wakf Board were being usurped in connivance with the powers that be, he claimed.
Demanding a judicial commission into the land deals in recent times, the BJP leader said the root cause of the problem was long pending land disputes and ruling party leaders getting involved in ‘settlements’. Hence, it was also necessary to constitute revenue tribunals at district levels.
