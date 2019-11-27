BJP seeks industrial corridor status for NH-44

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to declare the Bengaluru-Kurnool-Hyderabad-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Nagpur National Highway 44 of about 1050 km as ‘industrial corridor’ for overall development of Telangana and parts of Maharastra and Andhra Pradesh.

In a memorandum submitted to her in Delhi, BJP president K. Laxman, vice-president S. Malla Reddy and others stated that unemployed youth of Telangana and hailing from Nizamabad, Mahabubanagar Karimnagar and other districts were being forced to migrate to cities like Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai and also the Gulf countries in search of livelihood in view of the absence of infrastructure facilities or even basic amenities here.

At those places, the migrant had been undergoing severe hardship. Therefore, there was an urgent need to improve employment opportunities to the youth.