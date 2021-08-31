BJP seeks govt’s stand on GO 111 on lakes protection

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and senior leader G. Narayan Reddy welcoming locals into the party fold at Moinabad on Tuesday.

HYDERABAD

31 August 2021 20:47 IST

TRS leaders had built farmhouses within the vicinity of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar, says Bandi Sanjay

Top Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders had purchased acres of farmland cheaply from farmers to build farmhouses within the vicinity of the twin lakes of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar and it is time the government declare its stance on the contentious Government Order 111, which has put certain restrictions on the construction activity around them, said Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has promised to remove the GO but did not, and within the lakes’ geographical zone, his kith and kin have built farmhouses. But his government has no money to build two-bedroom houses even after the Centre had allocated 70,000 houses to the rural poor. From subsidised rice to vaccine to roads in villages, the funds are coming from the Centre,” he told a public meeting on the fourth day of the ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ passing through Chilkur-Moinabad.

In fact, the TRS government has no money to even pay salaries to the employees and is into taking away existing jobs, has come out with new schemes like ‘Dalit Bandhu’ only to cheat the people once again, he said. As the meeting was being held in Ranga Reddy district, he accused the government of having neglected the area although it supplies essential commodities to the twin cities from vegetables to fruits and others. Whereas the Centre has allocated ₹1,040 crore for construction of roads, toilets and others, he claimed.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar made no bones in stating that his present programme is part of the overall effort to defeat the TRS in the next elections and bring the party to power to establish a ‘true democratic and strong government’. “People have to decide if they want Sardar Patel rule or the Nizam’s. You have given opportunities to Congress, Telugu Desam and TRS, give BJP a chance,” he said, amid cheers.

National spokesperson Sambit Patra, who joined the ‘yatra’, criticised Mr. Rao and questioned why his son, nephews and even daughter got “good jobs” after Telangan State was formed but the same benefit was denied to the scores of unemployed youth. “I have never come across a Chief Minister who does not go to the Secretariat but confines himself to his farmhouse. Liquor and sand mafia is ruling TS,” he claimed. Senior leader G. Narayan Reddy got many locals admitted into the party.