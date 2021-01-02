BJP seeks Governor’s intervention in enlisting elected members of GHMC

BJP leaders with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan in the city on Friday.

HYDERABAD

02 January 2021 00:26 IST

‘It is intriguing that there is a delay in the publication of the Gazette’

Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday sought the intervention of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to instruct the State Election Commission (SEC) to discharge its responsibilities and do an immediate publication of the gazette enlisting the elected members of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), as any further delay would only undermine democracy.

The party in a memorandum submitted to the Governor at the Raj Bhavan explained that the elections for GHMC were held on December 1 and the results were declared on December 4. The entire process of election, including counting and declaration of results, was completed on December 9 for all the 150 seats. However, despite the lapse of 20 days since the process had been completed, the SEC hasn’t published the list of the elected candidates in the Telangana State Gazette for reasons best known to it.

“It is intriguing that there is a delay in the publication of the Gazette, when the elections were advanced by three months, and the entire process was completed in a tearing hurry. The undue enthusiasm displayed in conducting the election and subsequent silence on the next step comes in the backdrop of the dismal performance of the ruling party. It gives scope for misconception on the very democratic process and stands in marked violation of the spirit of 73 and 74 amendments of the Constitution,” the party delegation led by president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said.

Leaders like T. Raja Singh, Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, N.V.S.S. Prabhakar, and G. Premender Reddy were also part of the delegation. “Instead of making the gazette publication, what is happening in Telangana is wilful misuse and misinterpretations of the provisions. In the context of the fact that no party has absolute majority in the elections, delay in publication of the gazette would obviously give scope for manipulations, the art of which the TRS mastered,” the memorandum said.

The party further stated that the newly-elected ward members were not able to understand their role and responsibility because of the stalemate and this is nothing but a brazen violation of the Constitution and hence, the Governor should intervene in the matter.