BJP seeks full-fledged facilities at TIMS

Telangana BJP on Thursday urged the government to provide full-fledged facilities in the newly-opened Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) at Gachibowli for treatment to COVID patients.

A three-member team led by MLC and city president N. Ramachander Rao visited the hospital and inquired about the facilities being provided. Expressing dissatisfaction over inadequate facilities, the team observed that though “it was a good project converting the sports complex into a COVID-19 centre, the government has failed to provide adequate facilities even as positive cases are increasing day by day”.

The MLC urged the government to immediately recruit more doctors and para-medical staff on a regular basis to provide better services to patients as only 125 doctors, including staff appointed on a contract basis, are currently working there. He pointed out that the hospital has a capacity of 1,260 beds, but only 42 patients were admitted now.

“The hospital should be utilised fully to reduce the burden on Gandhi Hospital, Chest Hospital and King Koti Hospital,” said Mr. Rao and also expressed his concern over doctors and other healthcare workers not being provided with sufficient personal protective equipment.

The BJP called upon the government to take more measures for their safety as it would boost their morale.