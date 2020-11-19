BJP releases second list of 18 candidates

Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana unit has released the second list of 18 candidates late on Thursday. The candidates are: Ghansibazar - Renu Soni, Ziaguda - B. Darshan, Mangalhat - Shashikala, Dattatreyanagar - M. Dharmendra Singh, Golconda - P. Shakuntala, Gudimalkapur - D. Karunakar, Nagole - Ch. Aruna Yadav, Mansoorabad - K. Narasimha Reddy, Hayatnagar - K. Navjeevan Reddy, B.N. Reddy Nagar - M. Lachi Reddy, Champapet - V, Madhusudan Reddy, Lingojiguda - A. Ramesh Goud, Kothapet - N. Pavan Kumar Mudiraj, Chaitanyapuri - Ranga Narsimha Gupta, Saroornagar - A. Sreevani, R.K. Puram - Radha Dheeraj Reddy, Mairaldevpally - T. Srinivas Reddy and Jangamet - K. Mahender.

The list has candidates for five BC seats including three reserved for women, one SC general and one women general. The party had earlier released the first list of 21 candidates including 10 BC seats with four reserved for women among them.

Earlier, party leaders - Nizamabad MP D. Arvind, official spokesmen A. Rakesh Reddy, N.V. Subash and others claimed that the fight in the GHMC elections will be between the BJP and the Majlis Party since the TRS appears to be determined to make the Majlis candidate as the next Mayor.

“People of Hyderabad will teach a fitting lesson to the TRS as they are angry over the neglect of the city in the last six years. The living conditions have only worsened with pollution increasing and water bodies vanishing,” they claimed. The minority communities have been benefiting from the NDA government schemes including the PM Awas Yojana of construction of houses and free insurance cover under the ‘Ayushman Bharat’. Those likely to cause religious strife are more aligned with the TRS, they added.