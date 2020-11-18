BJP releases first list of 21 candidates

The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its first list of 21 candidates late on Wednesday night.

These are: Pathergatti - Anil Bajaj, Moghalpura - P. Majula, Puranapul - K. Surendera Kumar, Karwan - K. Ashok, Langar Houz - S. Pushpa, Toli Chowki - K. Roja, Nanal Nagar - K. Karan Kumar, Saidabad - K. Aruna, Akbarbagh - Naveen Reddy, Dabeerpura - Mirza Akhil Afandi, Rein Bazar - Eeshwar Yadav, Lalithbagh - M. Chandrashekar, Kurmaguda - U. Sunita, IS Sadan - J. Swetha, Riyasathnagar - Mahender Reddy, Chandrayanagutta - J. Naveen Kumar, Uppuguda - T. Srinivas Rao, Gowlipura - A. Bhagyalakshmi, Shahalibanda - Y. Naresh, Doodhbowli - Niranjan Kumar and Old Malakpet - K. Renuka.

“Candidates with high winning chances and not just loyalty to the party are being considered more than anything else apart from social factors,” explained a senior leader, wishing anonymity.

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy, National OBC president K. Laxman, party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, organising secretary Mantri Srinivas, former MP Vivek Venkataswamy, MLC N. Ramchander and others are in the selection committee.

Fresh from the Dubbak byelection victory, the party was certainly taken aback by the GHMC poll advancement. “If we have had a month, we could have been better prepared, but nevertheless the party is gearing up for the challenge buoyed by the bypoll victory,” said another senior leader.

Apparently there has been an overwhelming response from interested candidates. Since the TRS is expected to leave no stone unturned to re-capture the GHMC in alliance with the Majlis party, the BJP too is banking on the chosen party candidates to share the burden of cost of campaign.

Caste, region and community factors will be in full play during the next fortnight as the party is planning to host ‘conclaves’ to lure each of these groups. Leaders from Karnataka and other States are to be roped in for the purpose. The party feels the people anger on the ‘mismanagement’ of COVID-19 pandemic and the recent floods will reflect in the polls.

Bad roads, inadequate drinking water supply and sewerage network, public transport and tardy progress of 2-bedroom housing will be highlighted as TRS government failures in the campaign to begin with. Later, the party will also unveil the manifesto under preparation on its own plans for the twin cities, informed top leaders.