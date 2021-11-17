BJP ready to join TRS to Delhi on paddy procurement: Sanjay

Says his two-day tour has forced the government to move the procurement process forward

Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, while accusing Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of ‘orchestrating’ the violence during his visit to Nalgonda and Warangal, appeared to strike a more conciliatory tone on Wednesday.

“There was a direct call from the Chief Minister’s Office to the police to allow the TRS supporters to obstruct us using violence. He can keep ‘chasing’ and ‘hunting’ us, but we will continue to highlight the promises made to the people and question the government,” he told a press conference at the party office.

Flanked by MLA T. Raja Singh and other leaders, the BJP president said his two-day tour to understand the farmers difficulties was a successful one as it has forced the government to move the procurement process forward after an inexplicable delay.

“Farmers told us they were warned not to interact with us or the procurement will be delayed. But, the bigger victory for us and the Telangana people is we have ensured Mr. Rao not only moved out of his farm house, but will now protest at ‘Dharna Chowk’ near Indira Park which was out of bounds for the last seven years,” he claimed.

The CM had “clearly instigated the mobs with his comments on hunting us”. However, the party would continue to raise issues like stipends to the unemployed, three acres to Dalits, making a Dalit the Chief Minister, two-bedroom houses and the ‘stalled’ Dalit Bandhu promised by the former, he said.

“We will continue to protest and highlight people’s problems in a democratic and peaceful manner. For that, we are ready to face eggs, stones and tomatoes. In fact, it was strange to see police personnel being thrashed by TRS supporters with no response,” he said.

The conciliatory tone then came. “This is not an issue between parties but farmers’ distress. We are ready to join you in your proposed trip to Delhi or tell us your problems, we will take up the issue to Delhi. The Centre had never refused to purchase paddy. There is an agreement already in place for 40 lakh metric tonnes. Let us not make the farmers suffer,” he said.

“There is no need to divert the main issue by talking of farm laws after shifting the official stance twice already. Farmers are apprehensive about their produce lying in the open so procurement needs to be expedited,” added Mr. Sanjay Kumar.