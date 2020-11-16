BJP ready for GHMC polls any time: Laxman

HYDERABAD

16 November 2020 00:20 IST

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party is ready to fight the GHMC elections any time and is geared up to expose the TRS government’s ‘failures’ in providing succour to people for COVID-19, relief and rehabilitation during recent floods, two-bedroom housing for the poor, roads’ maintenance and so on.

“We have information that the KCR government is considering advancing the polls to check the gaining strength of our party among Telangana people especially in light of the Dubbak by-election victory and to prevent exodus of TRS leaders. But, we are geared up for the elections as it will decide the future of TS politics,” said national OBC Morcha president and former MLA K. Laxman.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday after being declared as the party’s convenor of GHMC election committee, he said that KCR and KTR can try any kind of ‘gimmicks’ before the elections but people are not going to easily forget the manner in which this government has let people suffer from ill-equipped government hospitals and fleecing corporate hospitals in the current pandemic.

The ‘apathy’ with which the government dealt with large-scale loss of lives and property during the recent floods was only matched with paltry monetary compensation of ₹10,000 and that too was looted mostly by the TRS cadre, he alleged, and accused the father and son duo of not stepping out to share people’s travails.

“Democracy won in Dubbak despite hurdles placed on our path and gross misuse of official machinery. It reflected the anger of people against this government that had not fulfilled the election promises of free housing, jobs and doles for youth and crumbling infrastructure in the capital,” he maintained.

Mr. Laxman claimed that only 450 two-bedroom housing units have been allotted and challenged the government about one lakh units being constructed. “This government has no moral right to seek votes. It did not allow the implementation of PM Awas Yojana, which would have allowed more houses to be built for the poor and Ayushman Bharat, which could have helped the poor get free insurance for COVID-19 upto ₹5 lakh. And, Aarogyasri is not available for coronavirus treatment,” he pointed out.

He appealed to people to vote out the TRS-Majlis alliance as KCR has been conspiring to ensure Mayor’s post goes to MIM.