BJP questions TRS ‘duplicity’ on COVID treatment

The Telangana BJP has accused the TRS government of expanding COVID-19 treatment to private hospitals recently, only after ruling party MLAs and Ministers had started contracting the virus.
“It is a plain opportunistic policy decision as Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao did not pay heed to our party’s consistent demand to expand and broaden COVID testing and treatment across all district government hospitals and private hospitals,” charged chief spokesperson K. Krishna Saagar Rao on Tuesday.
He questioned Health Minister Eatala Rajender as to why his party leaders, MLAs and recently Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali got admitted to private hospitals, instead of Gandhi Hospital. “Mr. Rajender claims Gandhi Hospital provides unparalleled COVID treatment, and no one should complain about deficiencies. If this is true, why is this duplicity and double standards?,” he sought to know.
Mr. Rao also objected to the remarks made by the Minister on the video call made by a patient at Government Chest Hospital before he died. “Instead of taking action on those who had allegedly removed the respiratory support that caused his death, Mr. Rajender was brazen in criticising the patient who died of negligence and lack of sufficient medical equipment in the hospital,” he charged.
The BJP demanded an apology from Mr. Rajender to the family of the deceased, and a departmental investigation into the ‘medical negligence’ leading to his death.
