BJP questions TRS campaigning with PV photo

The BJP on Wednesday questioned the TRS campaigning for the MLC polls using the photograph of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao. “How the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao suddenly realised the importance of PV? Was his family invited for birth anniversary celebrations anywhere in Telangana?” questioned party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar at a press conference.

“PV was a former Prime Minister and a leader of the Congress and certainly does not belong to the TRS. Is it not a fact Mr. Rao had criticised him during the separate state agitation? We have his grandson in our party so are we also campaigning using PV’s photo,” he asked. The TRS desperate nature to win the polls at any cost is not going to succeed as the BJP was sure to win both the seats with a decisive majority, he claimed.

“We have done our own surveys unlike that of Mr. Rao and we are sure to win just like we won the Dubbak bypoll and the GHMC elections. People are eager to teach a lesson to this government,” he claimed. Mr. Sanjay Kumar said the Chief Minister cannot claim to be above board if an official in his own office has been found to be indulging in corrupt practices. “It is like the devil quoting the scriptures,” he remarked.

The BJP leader exhorted the partymen to stand united and work harder to ensure that the party is in a position to win the next Assembly elections dethroning the current regime. “The poor and the downtrodden will get justice only when our party flag is hoisted on the Golconda Fort,” he added.