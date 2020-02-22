BJP questions Owaisi’s silence on ‘hate speech’

HYDERABAD

22 February 2020 05:39 IST

The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday questioned the ‘silence’ of Majlis MP Asaduddin Owaisi over the ‘vituperative speech’ delivered by fellow party leader Waris Pathan against the Hindus at an ‘anti-CAA rally’ in Karnataka. “Mr. Owaisi neither tried to stall Mr. Pathan’s speech nor condemned the venomous communal statements made by him,” said party spokesperson T. Krishna Saagar Rao in a statement here.

A woman sloganeering ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and Waris Pathan’s statements had clearly established the real agenda behind ‘anti-CAA’ protests led by parties like MIM, Congress, Communists, TRS & TMC, he said and added that under the guise of opposing the CAA, these “opportunistic, communal parties are leading a divisive agenda”.

Mr. Rao also questioned the silence of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on the MIM leaders’ speeches. “Can KCR claim to be ‘secular’, while being associated with MIM which is making hateful, insinuating statements against Hindus with a communal agenda,” he asked.

Advertising

Advertising

Even the “duplicity and hypocrisy” of the tie-up of the Congress, Communist and TRS with self-proclaimed secular watchdogs had been exposed because of their defeaning silence on the brazen communal threats made by the MIM leader, he said.