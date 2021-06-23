BJP questions govt. on pace of vaccination

HYDERABAD

23 June 2021 23:29 IST

Eatala urges his voters to choose democracy and people's power over money power

Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of putting the lives of youth at risk by not taking up the free COVID vaccination programme on a mass scale on Wednesday.

"The Centre has begun massive campaign to vaccinate 18-45 years age group by supplying free vaccine in the current phase but there is no proper launch here. Why doesn't the Chief Minister ask people to get vaccinated?," he questioned.

Addressing a meeting at the party office as part of the training programme to party workers, the Karimnagar MP charged Mr. Rao of not being concerned about the health of people, besides accusing him of not acknowledging the Centre's help lest he may have to give credit.

"Every development and welfare scheme in the State is because of Centre's funding but this is not told to anyone. At least, the Chief Minister should thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and put his photograph when schemes are being masqueraded as State government's," he said. Mr. Sanjay Kumar exhorted the partymen to take the welfare and development agenda of the Centre to the villages. He expressed confidence of establishing a true democratic Telangana by defeating the TRS.

National OBC Morcha president K. Laxman said the Modi Government has been implementing 380 welfare schemes with direct benefit transfer to beneficiaries. "It has been seven years of rule with development and welfare as priority without compromising on ideology and not a single corruption charge," he said.

At a separate meeting, former Health Minister E. Rajendra urged his constituency people to choose “democracy and people's power over money power” in the forthcoming byelection to Huzurabad.

"Don't believe about welfare schemes being stopped, better schemes will come by and no government will stop pensions or farmers schemes. This byelection should serve as a beacon to the rest of Telangana on ending the arrogant and corrupt KCR government," he said. Unlike turncoats continuing as Ministers, he resigned, he said -- due to self-respect -- and is confident about his support base.