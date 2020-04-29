BJP questions govt. numbers on COVID

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party expressed doubts about the number of COVID-19 patients given out by the government daily in the State and accused it of trying to hoodwink people into believing in smaller numbers by avoiding enhancing the testing of those suspected of carrying the virus.

"While we are happy that the number of positive patients is coming down, we believe it is because the government has stopped testing totally. This could lull people into a false sense of security and lead to a dangerous situation in the coming days if the cases spike. The government should come clear on this and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should bear the responsibility if things go out of hand,” said party president B. Sanjay on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference after formally taking charge as president, Mr. Sanjay stated that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had not called for halting tests and the government should not hide the facts by falsely putting the blame on the guidelines being issued by the Centre.

“We have no intention of politicising the issue as both Centre and States are working together to combat coronavirus. But, when Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are testing in hundreds, which is showing up in rising number of cases, why is the TS government reluctant to do so when up to 2,000 samples can be tested daily," he questioned.

The Karimnagar MP objected to the decision taken not to collect samples from deceased persons suspected of dying because of COVID-19 and wondered if the Chief Minister was serious of eradicating the virus or wanted to make ‘some record’. “KCR has enhanced the lockdown by a few more days than what Prime Minister Modi had announced. What is the use if he is allowing free run of people disregarding the lockdown in certain places? We believe it is only because of votebank politics and he wants to please Majlis and the Owaisis. But, this could prove costly to the citizens, especially the poor, if the cases rise again,” he warned.

Facilities at COVID-19 designated hospitals were not up to the mark as patients were being dumped in common wards without any isolation facility and this was making citizens wary in voluntarily coming forward for testing, said the BJP chief and reiterated his demand to call for an all-party meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation.