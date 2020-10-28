BJP pushed economy from slowdown to lockdown: KTR

Hyderabad

‘They are seen more in social media than in society’

TRS working president and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, stating that it had successfully brought down the Indian economy from slowdown to lockdown mode.

In an informal interaction with reporters here, he said the projected zero percent growth rate was entirely due to the BJP’s failure to manage the economy. For the last eight quarters Indian economy had seen the slowdown and this was much before coronavirus came into the picture. “You have hit the growing economy of India with your inability and also let down people of India,” KTR said.

Taking a dig at the Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman’s statement on coronavirus as an “act of God”, he said BJP maked promises, mismanaged and then shifted the blame to others through their “WhatsApp’ university. KTR asked where the two crore jobs promised by the Prime Minister, the ₹15 lakh to be deposited in each account and the assurance of houses to all by 2020 were .

Referring to the claims of BJP State unit that Centre’s contribution to all schemes of the State was huge, he said the party would give even Goebbels a run for his money through fake narratives and propaganda. “They are seen more in social media than in society,” he said challenging the BJP to release a white paper on Central government’s contribution to Telangana.

Mr Rama Rao’s strong reaction came in the backdrop of the money seizure controversy in Dubbak constituency where police confiscated more than ₹18 lakh from the BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao’s relative and the subsequent allegations and counter-allegations by both parties. “BJP believes in creating confusion when it cannot convince.” The BJP leaders had alleged that police was caught while placing the cash in the BJP supporter’s residence to blame them.

‘Will attack PM’

The Minister strong objection to the abusive language used by the BJP cadre on Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao and said TRS was losing patience and it would be forced to use similar language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the Union Ministers.

“We can use abusive language as well,” he said reminding how the Chief Minister prevented people ridiculing the Prime Minister during the lockdown. “We respect institutions.”