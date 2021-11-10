BJP protests today demanding paddy procurement

HYDERABAD

10 November 2021

TS BJP will take up protests at all the District Collectorates across the State on Thursday to press the government to procure paddy from farmers.

“Paddy farmers across TS are under duress because the TRS government is trying to escape responsibility by putting the blame on the Centre. All the top leaders will be participating in the programme to support the farmers and stand by them,” said general secretary G. Premender Reddy at a press conference on Wednesday.

Giving details of the meeting held by the State leadership presided over by president Bandi Sanjay Kumar with party in-charge Tarun Chugh, national OBC president K. Laxman and others, he said the second phase of the ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ was also discussed as it is scheduled to be taken up from November 21 to January 10.

The meeting observed that the first phase of the padayatra had played a key role in the Huzurabad bypoll victory and had established the party firmly to take on the TRS in the next Assembly polls.