BJP protest to highlight farmers plight

TS BJP leaders led by party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar held a day-long protest programme at the central office and at different places to highlight the plight of farmers facing procurement issues with regard to paddy across the districts.

The party has accused the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government of ignoring the farmers woes as private purchasers have been beating down the price on the guise of damaged paddy due to recent rains and official procurement by the government agencies not up to the mark. It demanded appointment of special officers in each district to monitor the paddy purchase and other produce, ensure timely bank loans and also disbursement of Rythu bandhu.

“The farmers are already affected due to the COVID situation and it is a double blow with the government too not rushing to their rescue after making grand promises,” said Mr. Sanjay Kumar. His colleagues including general secretary Premender Reddy, P. Muralidhar Rao, Vijayashanti, P. Sudhakar Reddy and several others participated in the programme.