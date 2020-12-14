BJP protest in support of Govt. employees’ demands

BJP leaders staging a protest in support of demands of government employees in Hyderabad on Monday.

HYDERABAD

14 December 2020 23:39 IST

Leaders arrested by police, let off later

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana State unit, led by Shyam Sundar Goud, former Mayor B. Karthika Reddy, Chandra Reddy and others were arrested by the police after they staged a protest before the Hyderabad Collectorate to support the Government employees demands for interim relief and implementation of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC).

In Sangareddy, the BJP workers held a dharna before the Collectorate on Monday demanding that the government fulfil its promises to the farm community. This agitation was led by party district unit president Narender Reddy.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Narender Reddy said that the State government had failed to fulfill the promises made to the farmers like loan waiver and payment of support price for fine variety paddy, which was sown as suggested by the Chief Minister. Alleging that the farmers have been committing suicide due the policies being followed by the government, he has demanded payment of ₹ 2,500 per quintal of fine variety paddy and announcement of dates for payment of Rythu Bandhu in every season.