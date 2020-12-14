BJP protest in support of Govt. employees’ demands

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana State unit, led by Shyam Sundar Goud, former Mayor B. Karthika Reddy, Chandra Reddy and others were arrested by the police after they staged a protest before the Hyderabad Collectorate to support the Government employees demands for interim relief and implementation of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC).
The arrested leaders were arrested by the police before being let off later.
In Sangareddy, the BJP workers held a dharna before the Collectorate on Monday demanding that the government fulfil its promises to the farm community. This agitation was led by party district unit president Narender Reddy.
Addressing the gathering, Mr. Narender Reddy said that the State government had failed to fulfill the promises made to the farmers like loan waiver and payment of support price for fine variety paddy, which was sown as suggested by the Chief Minister. Alleging that the farmers have been committing suicide due the policies being followed by the government, he has demanded payment of ₹ 2,500 per quintal of fine variety paddy and announcement of dates for payment of Rythu Bandhu in every season.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath