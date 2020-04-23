Bandi Sanjay to hold day long fast in support of farmers today

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay announced on Thursday that he would take up a one-day fast tomorrow at the party office to express his solidarity with the farmers and to highlight the various problems they have been encountering in selling their produce across the State.

Mr. Sanjay also dashed off a second letter to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday demanding the government to immediately come up with proper directives to ensure that the farmers are not put at loss during the current lockdown. He listed out a series of alleged discrepancies occurring at the various paddy procurement centres like lack of proper weighing equipment, inadequate workers to take care of the arriving goods, insufficient number of jute bags to store the paddy, lack of storage facilities and so on.

The BJP leader claimed that contrary to the announcement made by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao that every grain produced by the farmer would be purchased and prompt payments would be made without causing any inconvenience, the situation at the paddy procurement centres was totally different with market officials quoting rules and causing much distress to the farmers.

The lockdown has led to disruption in transport and even now vehicles were not available for the farmers to move their produce, he said. Already, the ongoing thunderstorms and hailstorms in different places led to lot of paddy getting wet but the government should issue orders not to discriminate in purchasing this too. All the procurement centres should be properly cleaned, sanitised and tents should be erected to provide shade for the farmers. Social distancing norm should be adhered to and sufficient number of hand sanitisers should be provided, he said.

Mr. Sanjay requested the CS to compensate the loss of farmers who suffered in the recent rains as the paddy, mango, vegetables and others were devastated. The Centre’s farmers insurance scheme should be made applicable to all the farmers. An ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh should be paid to the families of the farmers who died in the lighting strikes in the past few days.